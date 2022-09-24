Fear (FEAR) Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Fear (FEAR) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 23rd. In the last week, Fear has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fear coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000786 BTC on popular exchanges. Fear has a market capitalization of $9.77 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011047 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Nexus Dubai (NXD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00014193 BTC.

Fear Coin Profile

Fear’s genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins. Fear’s official website is www.fearnft.games. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fear using one of the exchanges listed above.

