Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ (FENC) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wedbush currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of FENC opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.20. The company has a market cap of $204.19 million, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.09. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Trading of Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FENC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) by 23,280.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,296 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.06% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

