Fetch.ai Price Tops $0.0829 on Top Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 24th. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0829 or 0.00000435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $91.06 million and approximately $6.31 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00093726 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00073049 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00020026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00032064 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00008150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2019. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,098,426,999 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

