Filecash Price Hits $0.0041 on Major Exchanges (FIC)

Filecash (FIC) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Filecash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecash has a market cap of $225,864.00 and $138,174.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Filecash has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.



Filecash Coin Profile

Filecash was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Filecash’s total supply is 55,508,483 coins. Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash.

Filecash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecash aims to construct a storage infrastructure for Web 3.0 based on IPFS. It sets out to free up unused storage space to build an algorithmic cloud storage market for everyone.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

