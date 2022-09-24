Filecoin Price Tops $5.63 on Exchanges (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last week, Filecoin has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for $5.63 or 0.00029678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a market cap of $1.64 billion and $224.39 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007383 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011117 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070821 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10826782 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 291,459,932 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

