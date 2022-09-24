First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of FA opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. First Advantage has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.28.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $201.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.09 million. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Advantage will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FA. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

