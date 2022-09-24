First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

First Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FNLC opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $310.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.51. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $36.80.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 38.63%. The company had revenue of $22.78 million during the quarter.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.08%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 467.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 136.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the first quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

Further Reading

