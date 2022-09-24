First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.256 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTCS traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,071. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.38. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $66.86 and a 52-week high of $85.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 163.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 27,207 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

