First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.441 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NXTG traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.39. The stock had a trading volume of 53,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,319. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.96 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXTG. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,993,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter.

