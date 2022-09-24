First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.353 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FEX stock traded down $1.66 on Friday, hitting $73.83. The stock had a trading volume of 32,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,024. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.83 and a 200 day moving average of $82.13. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $93.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1,368.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 66,933 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 66.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 43.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

