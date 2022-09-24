First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of FTC stock traded down $1.88 on Friday, hitting $86.68. 62,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,287. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.16. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $84.65 and a twelve month high of $124.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 29.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,120,000 after purchasing an additional 23,691 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1,227.5% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 29,510 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $2,574,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 11.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period.

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

