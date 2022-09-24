First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.231 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLN traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,629. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $21.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.26.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 1,084.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $600,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth $42,873,000.

