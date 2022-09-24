First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:FAD traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.19. 30,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,136. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.97. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $88.77 and a 1 year high of $131.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $675,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

