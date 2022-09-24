First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of CARZ traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.04. The stock had a trading volume of 63,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,559. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARZ. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 252.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 29,630 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

