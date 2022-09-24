FirstService (TSE:FSV) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $165.55

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$165.55 and traded as low as C$155.88. FirstService shares last traded at C$156.23, with a volume of 106,480 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$167.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.88 billion and a PE ratio of 41.63.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.18 billion. Equities analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 6.5199998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.266 per share. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$172.50, for a total transaction of C$500,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 203,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$35,073,390. In other news, Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.00, for a total transaction of C$342,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,618,600. Also, Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$172.50, for a total value of C$500,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$35,073,390.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

