Flamingo Trading 1.1% Higher This Week (FLM)

Flamingo (FLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000564 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Flamingo has a total market cap of $32.61 million and $4.59 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007980 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011128 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070974 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10850153 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo (FLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 305,676,955 coins. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance.

Buying and Selling Flamingo

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation.The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

