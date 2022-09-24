FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $282.11.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $268.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $184.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.21. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $183.04 and a 12 month high of $282.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.08 and its 200 day moving average is $229.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after purchasing an additional 111,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,118,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,967,000 after acquiring an additional 207,098 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,528,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,682,000 after acquiring an additional 775,047 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,836,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,669,000 after acquiring an additional 228,606 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,116,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,025,138,000 after acquiring an additional 89,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

