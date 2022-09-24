FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV) Shares Down 1.3%

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.02 and last traded at $47.33. Approximately 2,817 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 10,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.97.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average of $51.39.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QLV. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund during the second quarter worth $3,718,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $2,212,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $2,152,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $1,286,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $659,000.

