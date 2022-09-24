FM Gallery (FMG) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.58 Million

FM Gallery (FMG) traded down 49.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 24th. One FM Gallery coin can currently be bought for $0.0258 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, FM Gallery has traded down 29.9% against the dollar. FM Gallery has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and $33,933.00 worth of FM Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005229 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011222 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

FM Gallery Profile

FM Gallery’s launch date was March 22nd, 2021. FM Gallery’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. FM Gallery’s official Twitter account is @fm_gallery and its Facebook page is accessible here. FM Gallery’s official website is fmg.art.

FM Gallery Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FM Gallery is a blockchain-based distribution platform for NFT artworks. It strives to empower the world of arts and fashion with innovative art fragments as well as autonomous fan communities. With blockchain technology, artwork can be divided into several fragments. Each fragment, represented by an NFT, contains a unique art story. By collecting fragments, users are able to complete the artwork and redeem the completed NFT for physical artworks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FM Gallery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FM Gallery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FM Gallery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

