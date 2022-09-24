FMC (NYSE:FMC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FMC. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.64.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $104.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.13. FMC has a 1 year low of $87.42 and a 1 year high of $140.99.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FMC will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 38.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth $265,158,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,809,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,422,214,000 after acquiring an additional 679,446 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in FMC by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 918,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,718,000 after acquiring an additional 540,810 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in FMC by 41.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,094,000 after acquiring an additional 463,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in FMC by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,913,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,172,769,000 after acquiring an additional 436,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

