Folder Protocol (FOL) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.08 Million

Folder Protocol (FOL) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 24th. Folder Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and $12,786.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Folder Protocol has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One Folder Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011189 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Folder Protocol

Folder Protocol launched on November 6th, 2020. Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. The official website for Folder Protocol is www.folderlabs.io. Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com. Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Folder Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Folder Protocol (FOL) is designed to function as a second-layer solution for decentralized storage network; an incentive layer on top of IPFS, which enables to provide storage infrastructure for any data.”

