Font Price Hits $347.95 on Exchanges (FONT)

Font (FONT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Font has a total market capitalization of $695.91 million and $248.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Font coin can currently be bought for approximately $347.95 or 0.01840065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Font has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About Font

Font was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Font’s official website is font.community.

Font Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace.”

