Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $780,129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,501,475,000 after buying an additional 26,707,784 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,211,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $341,236,000 after buying an additional 4,377,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.