FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Receives $46.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on FORM. Citigroup dropped their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley dropped their price target on FormFactor from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 9.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 8.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,351,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,772,000 after acquiring an additional 45,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Stock Performance

NASDAQ FORM opened at $26.19 on Friday. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.14 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 13.38%. FormFactor’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FormFactor

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.