Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Invests $129,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $6.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,047,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,932. The company has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.73 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.97 and its 200-day moving average is $200.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

