Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Lowers Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lessened its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up about 1.8% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $14,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $549,574,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $668,384,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,485 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $277,399,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,159,706,000 after purchasing an additional 502,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.22. 1,610,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $206.40 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.74. The company has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

