Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Takes Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $31.73. The company had a trading volume of 55,316,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,471,636. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.79. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

