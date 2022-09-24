G999 Price Tops $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded up 53.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One G999 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a total market cap of $34.84 million and approximately $153,289.00 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, G999 has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00093658 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00072956 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00032018 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00019868 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00008134 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000288 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,646,356,563 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @G999Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

