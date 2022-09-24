GAIL (India) Stock Scheduled to Split on Thursday, October 6th (OTCMKTS:GAILF)

Shares of GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Rating) are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, October 6th. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, October 6th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, October 6th.

GAIL (India) Price Performance

Shares of GAILF stock remained flat at $11.07 during trading on Friday. GAIL has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $12.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93.

About GAIL (India)

GAIL (India) Limited operates as a natural gas processing and distribution company in India and internationally. The company operates through Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other segments. It is involved in the transmission and marketing of natural gas to the power, fertilizer, industrial, automotive, petrochemicals, and domestic and commercial sectors.

