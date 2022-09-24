Gains Associates (GAINS) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.78 Million

Gains Associates (GAINS) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Gains Associates coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000582 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gains Associates has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Gains Associates has a total market cap of $3.78 million and $15,485.00 worth of Gains Associates was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gains Associates Profile

Gains Associates is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Gains Associates’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,000,000 coins. Gains Associates’ official Twitter account is @GainsAssociates.

Buying and Selling Gains Associates

According to CryptoCompare, “Gains is a decentralized VC. Holding a certain amount of GAINS will give users access to tiered investment groups in which exclusive deals for private sales are offered. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Gains is a decentralized VC. Holding a certain amount of GAINS will give users access to tiered investment groups in which exclusive deals for private sales are offered. "

