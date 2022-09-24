Games Workshop Group (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Stock Price Down 17.8%

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 17.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $68.23 and last traded at $68.23. Approximately 174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.98.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.04.

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy, an off shoot of Warhammer 40,000.

