Genaro Network (GNX) Price Down 4.9% This Week

Genaro Network (GNX) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Genaro Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Genaro Network has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $318,954.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Genaro Network has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Genaro Network Profile

Genaro Network’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins. Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network/en.

Genaro Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow.GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genaro Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

