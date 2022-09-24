Ghost Hits Market Cap of $2.49 Million (GHOST)

Ghost (GHOST) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Ghost coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000639 BTC on exchanges. Ghost has a market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $379.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ghost has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ghost alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005287 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,919.39 or 0.99994419 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006877 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00060457 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011621 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005829 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00067453 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Ghost Profile

Ghost (GHOST) is a coin. Its launch date was June 16th, 2020. Ghost’s total supply is 20,575,674 coins. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ghost Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. Telegram | Discord | Reddit “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ghost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ghost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.