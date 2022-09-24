Giftedhands Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $91,991.00 (GHD)

Giftedhands (GHD) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Giftedhands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Giftedhands has a total market capitalization of $91,991.00 and $26,863.00 worth of Giftedhands was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Giftedhands has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Giftedhands Coin Profile

Giftedhands’ genesis date was July 24th, 2021. Giftedhands’ total supply is 1,150,000,000 coins. Giftedhands’ official website is www.giftedhands.io. Giftedhands’ official Twitter account is @giftedhandsGHD and its Facebook page is accessible here. Giftedhands’ official message board is medium.com/@giftedhandsGHD.

Giftedhands Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Giftedhands proposes itself as a solution to the constant issues in payment to its freelancers developers. (GHD) is designed to enable speed up payment process. Important Productivity and get everyone involved success.The GHD token is the official token of the giftedhands platform.TelegramWhitepaper”

