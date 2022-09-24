Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Global Cord Blood Stock Up 34.6 %

Shares of CO stock opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94. Global Cord Blood has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 5th. The medical research company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.88 million during the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 40.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CO. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 5.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the 4th quarter worth about $331,000.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

