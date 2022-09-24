Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $285.90

Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 285.90 ($3.45) and traded as low as GBX 284 ($3.43). Global Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 284 ($3.43), with a volume of 18,636 shares traded.
Global Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £83.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 869.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 285.98.
About Global Opportunities Trust
EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.