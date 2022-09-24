Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $9.31 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $173.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.91. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

