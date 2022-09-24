Global Retirement Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.7 %

Waste Management stock opened at $165.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.99. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

Insider Activity

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

