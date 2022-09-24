Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $4.30 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gogoro in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a buy rating and a $8.60 price target for the company.

Gogoro Stock Performance

GGR stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. Gogoro has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $17.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gogoro ( NASDAQ:GGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Gogoro will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gogoro stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.35% of Gogoro at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Gogoro Company Profile

Gogoro Inc manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone.

