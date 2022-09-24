Goldcoin (GLC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $911.00

Goldcoin (GLC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $734,785.00 and approximately $911.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Goldcoin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000334 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00022505 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00282292 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001196 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00017408 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,268,561 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoinproject.org. Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org.

Goldcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

