Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE – Get Rating) were down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.68 and last traded at $38.68. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $38.90.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.73.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.