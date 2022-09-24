Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF – Get Rating) shares fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.17. 39,925 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 26,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Goldmoney Stock Down 7.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32.

Goldmoney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goldmoney Inc operates as a precious metal financial service and technology company worldwide. It is involved in the custody and storage of physical precious metals through Goldmoney.com online platform; and coin retailing and lending. The company also acts as dealer in the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers through SchiffGold.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldmoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldmoney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.