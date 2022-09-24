Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.59. Approximately 32,203 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 32,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.70.

Goldmoney Stock Down 6.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$119.03 million and a PE ratio of -20.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.68.

Get Goldmoney alerts:

Goldmoney (TSE:XAU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$73.46 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Goldmoney Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Goldmoney

Goldmoney Inc operates as a precious metal financial service and technology company worldwide. It is involved in the custody and storage of physical precious metals through Goldmoney.com online platform; and coin retailing and lending. The company also acts as dealer in the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers through SchiffGold.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldmoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldmoney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.