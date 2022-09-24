Golff Hits 1-Day Volume of $909,716.00 (GOF)

Golff (GOF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Golff has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. Golff has a market cap of $620,073.00 and $909,716.00 worth of Golff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golff coin can currently be bought for $0.0551 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Golff Coin Profile

Golff was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Golff’s total supply is 11,254,719 coins. Golff’s official website is www.golff.finance. The official message board for Golff is medium.com/@GolffProtocol. Golff’s official Twitter account is @GolffProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Golff

According to CryptoCompare, “Golff is a one-stop encrypted bank, to create a light, open, and free financial world. Golff seeks to generate governance token GOF in a fair way so that 95% of GOF comes from liquid mining which will encourage a large number of users and funds to participate in its system. In the future, the community will vote to determine more liquid mining and behavioral mining methods.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golff using one of the exchanges listed above.

