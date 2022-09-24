Gorilla Diamond One Day Volume Reaches $17,908.00 (GORILLA)

Gorilla Diamond (GORILLA) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Gorilla Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Gorilla Diamond has a market cap of $870,238.00 and approximately $17,908.00 worth of Gorilla Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gorilla Diamond has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gorilla Diamond alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011190 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Gorilla Diamond Coin Profile

Gorilla Diamond was first traded on April 5th, 2021. Gorilla Diamond’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Gorilla Diamond is www.gorilladiamond.com. Gorilla Diamond’s official Twitter account is @GorillaDiamondT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gorilla Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/GorillaDiamondInc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gorilla Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Gorilla Diamond is creating a peer-to-peer marketplace called the Diamond Service Market (DSM). Investors earn a 6% reflection for holding $GDT, and are automatically enrolled in additional transaction reflections occurring from all sales through Gorilla Diamond Inc. Gorilla Diamond Token (GDT) is a cryptocurrency based on the Binance blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gorilla Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gorilla Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gorilla Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gorilla Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gorilla Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.