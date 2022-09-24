Graviton Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $17.32 Million (GRAV)

Graviton (GRAV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One Graviton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. Graviton has a market cap of $17.32 million and approximately $28,153.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Graviton has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Graviton

Graviton (GRAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Graviton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Graviton is an advanced crypto currency based on Bitcoin focused on delivering innovative decentralized applications that use the blockchain and the peer to peer network in new ways. Graviton is a pure Proof-of-Stake coin that was mined over the course of several days during the Proof-of-Work mining phase.”

