GreenTrust (GNT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11,461.00

GreenTrust (GNT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. GreenTrust has a market capitalization of $122.00 and approximately $11,461.00 worth of GreenTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GreenTrust coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, GreenTrust has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GreenTrust alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011189 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

GreenTrust Coin Profile

GreenTrust’s genesis date was April 8th, 2021. GreenTrust’s total supply is 122,370,632,962,504 coins. The Reddit community for GreenTrust is https://reddit.com/r/Greentrustoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GreenTrust is www.greentrusttoken.com. GreenTrust’s official Twitter account is @GNT_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GreenTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenTrust Token uses blockchain to align incentives of different stakeholders, developers and businesses towards a greener economy goal.GreenTrust Token is a sustainable decentralized blockchain application that prides itself of being the first Utility Token with a carbon-neutral network, capable of allowing users to reduce their carbon footprint.GreenTrust Token is conceived as an upgraded, tokenized version of a cryptocurrency, providing advanced features via a highly generalized programming language based on the latest blockchain-agnostic standardsTelegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GreenTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GreenTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GreenTrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.