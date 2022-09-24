GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.43.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GRWG shares. TheStreet lowered GrowGeneration from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.
GrowGeneration Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $3.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.91. GrowGeneration has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average of $5.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 644.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 828.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 48.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.
GrowGeneration Company Profile
GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.
