GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.43.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GRWG shares. TheStreet lowered GrowGeneration from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

GrowGeneration Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $3.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.91. GrowGeneration has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average of $5.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GrowGeneration ( NASDAQ:GRWG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $71.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.77 million. GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 39.40% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. Equities analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 644.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 828.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 48.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

Featured Articles

