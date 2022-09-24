Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Downgraded by Bradesco Corretora

Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Grupo México Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of Grupo México stock opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. Grupo México has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $6.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54.

Grupo México Company Profile

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, freight transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

