Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Downgraded by Bradesco Corretora

Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Grupo México Trading Down 7.1 %
Shares of Grupo México stock opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. Grupo México has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $6.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54.
Grupo México Company Profile
