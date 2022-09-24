Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.64.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th.
NYSE:TV opened at $5.66 on Friday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65.
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
