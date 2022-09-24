Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.64.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Price Performance

NYSE:TV opened at $5.66 on Friday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 54,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 33,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 988,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after buying an additional 11,656 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,093,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,467,000 after purchasing an additional 537,855 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,823,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,932,000 after purchasing an additional 526,551 shares during the period. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

